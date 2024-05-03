Brake the Cycle of Homelessness Bike Tour This Weekend

The City Mission of Findlay will host the second annual Brake the Cycle of Homelessness Bike Tour Saturday, May 4, beginning at 7 am.

The bike tour will span 100 miles. Bikers will begin the 100-mile race at the First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St with coffee and breakfast treats. Riders will also receive a drawstring bag full of goodies.

Bikers of all abilities are welcome to join the race, whether you can bike 1 mile or the full 100. There will be several stops along the way where bikers can rest up and enjoy snacks and drinks. Volunteers will also be at each of the stops and along the route.

“The event will take you through small scenic towns and stops along the way, helping you build up your endurance for that 100-mile race you’ve been wanting to do,” Findlay Mission wrote on the website.

Bikers will use the RideGPS to follow the route. There will also be a police escort to escort bikers out of town. Cycle Werks and Hancock Mobile Clinic will also be available to help both cycling and medical needs.

There will also be a Star Wars costume contest, as the day falls on Star Wars Day, May. 4. Riders can enjoy a cookout celebration following the bike tour as well.

“Are you tired of being cooped up indoors during winter? Then it’s time to “brake” free and join us for a fun and exciting event to support City Mission on May 4, 2024 (may the fourth be with you),” they wrote.

Donations to the event will go to City Mission’s mission of helping feed, shelter and provide essential items and services to the homeless population in our area.

To register for the event email Sharonwise@findlaymission.org. To find more information or make a donation, visit findlaymission.networkforgood.com/events/65482-2nd-annual-brake-the-cycle-of-homelessness.