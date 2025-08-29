Brown Bag Lecture: The History of the Findlay Police Department

The Hancock Historical Museum continues its engaging Brown Bag Lecture Series on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 12–1 pm. with a presentation by Tom Davis on the History of the Findlay Police Department. This monthly program, presented by Eastman & Smith, offers the community an opportunity to explore unique and relevant topics in an accessible lunchtime format.

Davis will guide attendees through the evolution of law enforcement in Findlay, tracing the department’s origins, key milestones, and notable figures who helped shape its role in the community. His talk will highlight how policing in the city has adapted to changing times and challenges while maintaining a commitment to public safety. For history enthusiasts and local residents alike, the lecture provides a fascinating look at how the department reflects the broader growth and character of Hancock County.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series takes place on the first Thursday of each month at the Hancock Historical Museum. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch and enjoy a lively, informative session in just under an hour.

Lectures are free for museum members and included with regular admission for nonmembers ($5 adults, $3 seniors, $2 students). Reservations are encouraged but not required. For details, contact the museum at (419) 423-4433.

Whether you’re a longtime resident, a student of history, or simply curious about Findlay’s past, this lecture offers an enriching midday break filled with local heritage.