Celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Findlay

Friday, Apr. 19

419 Day Celebration + Earth Day

Join Metroparks in celebrating 419 and Earth Day with author and illustrator Carter Higgins..

Oak Openings Preserve, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton

Saturday, Apr. 20

31st Annual Ottawa River Clean Up

The annual Ottawa River Clean Up. Volunteers will receive a snack pack, t-shirt, and Certificate of Appreciation. Gloves are mandatory and will be provided.

Central Services Building, 900 S. Collett St., Lima

Party for the Planet

The Zoo is perfect for a great “green” day! Deliver your recyclable items, stay and learn about environmentally friendly initiatives, conservation efforts, animal demonstrations and activities.

Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo

Celebrate Earth Day!

Celebrate Earth Day with fun activities at the Hancock Historical Museum.

Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W Sandusky St., Findlay

Go Green Day

Celebrate Sustainability with special activities at the 577 Foundation.

The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg

Sunday, Apr. 21

New Moon Open Circle

Earth Day Circle: Honoring Mother Gaia through connection with the elements.

Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse

Annual Earth Day Celebration

This free family event is open to all and is filled with fun hands-on learning stations.

Montessori School of Bowling Green, 515 Sand Ridge Rd., Bowling Green

Monday, Apr. 22

EARTH DAY Scavenger Hunt

Join Linda Rose for an A to Z scavenger hunt while learning about Earth-friendly tips! Registration is required.

6777 S. State Route 19, Bloomville

Earth Day Cleanup

Celebrate the planet and show that you care by coming out to the park to clean up trash along the trails.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay