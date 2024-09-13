Celebrate Johnny Appleseed’s Birth Month with Ghost Town Findlay

September is Johnny Appleseed’s birth month and Ghost Town Findlay is gearing up to celebrate the pioneer’s birthday.

Join Ghost Town Findlay for Johnny Appleseed Days Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15.

A day full of fun-filled activities, meet Ghost Town’s Johnny Appleseed and some of his friends, enjoy watching live demonstrations with Blacksmith Warriors Way & Millstream Carvers, a carriage ride with Black Swamp Drivers, pet animals at the free petting zoo, participate in the apple pie contest and, for children, play in the Kids Korral, with a bounce house, apple games, barrel trains and more.

Attendees can also enjoy shipping, with several craft and food vendors available to browse and enjoy.

Indulge yourself in all things apple, including apple cider, apple fritters, Amish-made Apple butter and apple and cherry fry pies.

A chicken dinner is also available for event attendees to enjoy, with ½ a chicken, side and roll for $12 or a kids meal with a hot dog, chips and water for $5.

The festival runs from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday. Admission to the event cost $46 or $5 for military and seniors. One free child’s ticket is given with each paid adult ticket. Kids 2 and under are free.

For more information on Ghost Town Findlay’s Johnny Appleseed Days, visit facebook.com/ghosttownfindlay.