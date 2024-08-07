Celebrating Smokey Bear’s 80th Birthday

On Friday, Aug. 9, join the Hancock Park District in commemorating Smokey Bear’s 80th anniversary. Taking place from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, this celebration will be at the Discovery Center in Oakwoods Nature Preserve.

This illustrious bear was first created in 1944 as the lead symbol in the Wildfire Prevention Campaign. For 80 years, Smokey Bear has been the face of forest fire prevention and and wildlife conservation, and today he stands as the longest running public service campaign in American history.

Smokey’s slogan, which started off as, “Only you can prevent forest fires,” is now, “Only you can prevent wild fires.” This message remains just as prevalent today, 80 years since Smokey’s beginning.

To commemorate Smokey Bear’s legacy, this celebration will feature a shadow puppet show following his story and the importance of campfire safety. Afterwards, on the porch of the Discovery Center, a fire will be built (safely) to roast s’mores over and coloring pages of Smokey Bear will be distributed as a fun activity.

There is no fee or registration needed; however, the age restriction for children is 5 or above.

Honor Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday at Oakwoods Nature Preserve, hosted by the Hancock Park District.

For more information on this event, visit handcockparks.com/event.