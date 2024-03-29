Check Out These Easter Events This Weekend

Happy Easter! “Hop” to an egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, make cookies and candles or enjoy a delicious Easter feast to celebrate this weekend.

MAR. 30

10am to 12pm

The Baker’s Cafe’

408 S Main St.

Decorate delicious Easter-themed cookies and meet the Easter bunny at The Baker’s Cafe Easter Bunny & Cookie Party. Children will decorate a jumbo cut-out cookie and receive a picture with the Easter Bunny, taken by Seventh Studio Photography. The cost is $15 for one cookie and a photo. Additional cookies can be purchased for $5 per child. Up to five children are allowed in the picture for no additional charge.

10am to 2pm

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation

12505 County Road 99

Join the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation for an Easter Egg Hunt. Hunt for eggs, get a face painting, meet the Easter bunny, ride the quarter-mile scale train and more. There will also be a special scavenger egg hunt to receive a golden pass to the museum. Admission is $3 for adult and $2 for children.

11am

St. John’s Lutheran Church

1701 Tiffin Ave.

Children ages 5th grade and under are invited to participate in a Community Easter Egg Hunt. Attendees will also have photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and a carry-out or eat-in hot dog lunch. The event is free to the public. Donations are accepted and will go to the LSS Food Pantry.

10am, 11:30am, 1pm and 2:30pm

Elida Candle Company

327 S. Main St.

The Elida Candle Company is hosting an Easter Cookies and Candles Pouring Event this Saturday. Attendees will enjoy delicious Easter-decorated cookies while learning how to pour candles. The cost is $35 and includes the candle and cookies. Several times are offered throughout the day. Reservations encouraged.

SUNDAY, MAR. 31

11am to 3pm

Hancock Hotel

631 S. Main St.

Celebrate Easter at Hancock Hotel with a delicious Easter Buffet. The buffet will feature a carving station including lamb, ham and roast beef, a seafood station with salmon, shrimp and ahi tuna, a hot buffet featuring chicken and several delicious sides, as well as salads, fruit, and dessert stations. Adults can enjoy the buffet for $60 per person and $20 for children 10 and under. The cost includes sales tax, gratuity and valet parking.