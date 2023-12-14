Christmas Lights at Ghost Town

Don’t miss your last chance to visit Ghost Town Christmas Lights & More this weekend!

On Friday, Dec. 15, from 5-8pm, see twinkling lights, festive decorations and even a visit from the Jolly Man himself at Ghost Town, 10630 Country Road 40 for the last time this Holiday season.

Admission to the event is free, however, donations are appreciated.

Fifteen buildings throughout the replica town are decorated for the Holiday season with different themes, including Santa, nutcrackers, ice skating or the story of the birth of Jesus.

“We have got ornaments…bells…wreaths…garland…nativities…snowmen,” Cheryl Larbus, who owns Ghost Town with her husband John, told The Courier.

Snap some holiday portraits with yourself, friends or family. Choose from three backgrounds available for $5.

Families can also participate in a scavenger hunt to win prizes while they walk around the village.

Special visitors include Mrs. and Mrs. Claus, Sheriff Elfie and The Grinch.

Holiday treats will be available for purchase including snacks, hot chocolate and spiced cider.

The event expanded after last year’s success.

“People were a little disappointed the whole (Ghost Town) didn’t get decorated,” Cheryl said.

This year, a team of volunteers decorated the entire town.

“It just took on a life of its own,” John said.

Ghost Town is a replica of a 19th-century western ghost town, however, this event is not for scaring people.

“We wanted to lose that scary Ghost Town and really invited families,” Cheryl said. “We’re family-friendly. Come and make some family memories.”

Ghost Town is also open for special events, re-enactments and festivals year-round, including the Spring Fling and Craft Day, Cowboy Days and Sweet Corn Fest during the summer and their fall Corn Maize. Check their Facebook for any upcoming events.

For more information on Ghost Town Christmas Lights & More, or other events offered by Ghost Town, visit https://www.facebook.com/ghosttownfindlay/.