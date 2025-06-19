Classic Movie Night Continues with State Fair

The Hancock Historical Museum continues its 2025 Classic Movie Night series with a screening of State Fair on Friday, June 20. The Technicolor musical, rated G and released in 1945, features a star-studded cast including Jeanne Crain, Dana Andrews, Dick Haymes and Vivian Blaine.

Based on the novel by Phil Stong and set to the timeless music of Rodgers and Hammerstein, State Fair follows the Frake family as they journey to the Iowa State Fair. Each member pursues their own hopes, from blue ribbons to unexpected romance, set against the lively backdrop of carnival rides, livestock contests, and toe-tapping talent shows. The film’s award-winning song “It Might as Well Be Spring” continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free, though seating is limited. Attendees will enjoy complimentary popcorn, a short introduction with historical insight and a discussion following the film.

The Classic Movie Night series continues throughout the year with monthly screenings, including A Face in the Crowd (July 18), The Goonies (Aug. 16, outdoors) and Bride of Frankenstein (Oct. 24).

All films are shown at the Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. For more details, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.