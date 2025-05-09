Color Me Happy 5K to Support Mental Health Awareness

NAMI Hancock County will host its annual Jenelle Hohman Color Me Happy Walk & 5K Color Run on Saturday, May 10, at Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave. The event aims to raise awareness for mental health and support the organization’s free programs throughout the community.

The day kicks off at 9 am with on-site registration, followed by the walk and run at 10 a.m. Winners and closing remarks will be shared at 11:30 am, with the event concluding at noon. Participants are encouraged to wear light-colored clothing to fully experience the color run, especially if they missed the May 5 deadline for a free event T-shirt.

Registration is now closed for all age groups, with fees previously set at $40 for adults (13+), $20 for children ages 6–12, and free for children 5 and under. While the T-shirt promotion has ended, registrants can still enjoy a vibrant event in support of a vital cause.

Proceeds benefit NAMI Hancock County’s mission to offer free mental health classes and support groups locally. The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, contact event coordinator Abbey Will at board@namihancockcounty.org or visit namihancockcounty.org.