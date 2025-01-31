Downtown Tiffin’s 3rd Thursday Event Returns with Winter Food Tasting

Tiffin’s beloved 3rd Thursday event series is set to continue on February 20, from 5-8 pm, with “Taste in Downtown Tiffin 2.” Due to the overwhelming popularity of its summer edition, organizers have introduced a winter version, giving food enthusiasts another opportunity to sample local flavors. The event will take place at The Chandelier Community Event Center, located at 151 S. Washington St.

A variety of local eateries will participate, offering a diverse selection of menu samples. Featured vendors include Baked by Bells, The Bagel Buggy, Carmie’s BBQ & Grill, Clover Club, The Chandelier, Double D’s, The Empire 138, Golda’s YUMobile, Heavenly Pizza, Jolly’s, Parkhurst Dining, Reino’s and Simply Susan’s. Attendees can purchase food samples using event tickets, which will be available in advance starting February 3 at Pan Yan Bookstore or Simply Susan’s. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, with pricing set at $5 for a pack of five and $20 for a pack of twenty. Most food items will cost between one and three tickets, allowing visitors to taste a variety of offerings without committing to a full meal.

Tiffin Mayor Lee Wilkinson expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This event is the perfect way to bring our community together and celebrate the incredible flavors our local establishments have to offer. I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy great food and reconnect with neighbors and friends. I hope to see you there.”

The 3rd Thursday event series is made possible by sponsors including Destination Seneca County, Reineke Family Dealerships, Mercy Health – Tiffin, Croghan Colonial Bank and UIS Insurance & Investments.

For more information about Downtown Tiffin and future 3rd Thursday events, visit downtowntiffin.org/events or follow Downtown Tiffin on Facebook.