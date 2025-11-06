Dueling Pianos Fundraiser at Alexandria’s – A Night of Music, Laughter & Giving Back

Get ready for one of Findlay’s most beloved and entertaining nights out! The Dueling Pianos Fundraiser returns to Alexandria’s for two high-energy evenings, Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15, with doors opening at 6 pm and the show starting at 7:30 pm each night.

This crowd-favorite event brings two talented, quick-witted pianists to the stage for a show that’s equal parts concert, comedy, and sing-along. Their performances span every genre—Classic Rock, Country, R&B, Hard Rock, Show Tunes, and today’s biggest hits—ensuring there’s something for everyone. Audience requests drive the night, turning the crowd into part of the show and guaranteeing no two performances are ever the same.

Tickets are on sale now: $350 for a reserved table of ten or $35 for individual general admission. (Please note: general admission seating is first-come, first-served.)

In addition to a night of incredible entertainment, the event supports local families in need. MCPA will be collecting shelf-stable food items—such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and peanut butter—at every November show. Guests are encouraged to bring donations to help fill local pantries this season.

Dueling Pianos Fundraiser

Dates: Nov. 14 – 15, 2025 | 7:30 pm

Location: Alexandria’s, Findlay

Tickets: Table of 10 – $350 | Individual – $35

Tickets & Info: On sale now at Alexandria’s.