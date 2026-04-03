Egg Hunts and Railroad Fun – NWORRP Easter Tradition Marks 20 Years

A springtime favorite returns to Findlay as the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99, hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt, celebrating two decades of family-friendly fun along the rails.

Set for Saturday, April 4, 10am-2pm, the event offers a unique twist on the classic egg hunt with a continuous format, allowing children and families to participate at their own pace throughout the day. Instead of a single start time, eggs are restocked regularly, making it easy for attendees to arrive when it’s convenient and still enjoy the full experience.

Held at the railroad preservation site on County Road 99, the event blends seasonal celebration with local history. Visitors can explore the grounds, take in the atmosphere of vintage rail equipment, and enjoy a relaxed outdoor setting as children search for colorful eggs scattered across the property.

Organizers have made the Easter Egg Hunt a cornerstone event over the past 20 years, drawing families from across the region. Its longevity speaks to its simple, welcoming format and the continued support of the community.

With its combination of tradition, accessibility and nostalgic charm, the NWORRP Easter Egg Hunt continues to be a go-to spring outing. Whether attending for the first time or returning as part of a yearly tradition, families can expect a laid-back, festive experience that celebrates both the season and the spirit of community.