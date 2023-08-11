Eighth Brewery Added to Craft Beer, Cocktails & Corks Event

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums has added an eighth brewery for its Craft Beer, Cocktails, & Corks event happening on Spiegel Grove on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Oncore Brewing of Swanton is the latest addition to the lineup.

This is an annual event that is held at former President Rutherford B. Hayes’ wooded estate named Spiegel Grove, which is home of America’s first presidential library. At this event, people can sample craft beer from regional brewers, wine from local wineries and specialty cocktails.

Before the Oncore Brewing of Swanton joined the lineup of breweries, the other seven breweries were Brewing Green of Bowling Green, Buffalo Rock Brewing Co. of Waterville, Earnest Brew Works of Toledo, Findlay Brewing Co. of Findlay, Inside the Five Brewing Co. of Sylvania, Twin Oast of Catawba Island and Wildside Brewing Co. of Grand Rapids.

In addition to the breweries, there are also two wineries, which are Chateau Winery of Helena and Copper Whale Winery of Clyde.

Aside from the breweries and different drink stations, guests will also be able to eat delicious food from food trucks and listen to lively music. The three food trucks – Jimmy G’s BBQ, Queso Kitchen and Captain’s Kitchen – will be on site, alongside live music by the Bridge County Bluegrass Band.

There will also be various raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

Each ticket includes 10 sample tickets to redeem for beer and wine. Those who purchase the first 300 tickets that include alcoholic drink samples will receive a free pint glass at the event.

There are also designated driver tickets from those who have been designated as the driver of a group to ensure that there will be no drinking and driving on the roads that night. A designated driver ticket includes pop and water for ten dollars. A big noteworthy point when buying tickets is that ticket prices are raised by $5 if bought after Aug. 24.

Seating is limited as well, so aside from getting tickets beforehand, it is recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs and spread out on the shady and expansive grounds.

If you are above the age of 21 and have a valid ID, this is the perfect place to hang out with a group of friends and taste high class local breweries and wineries from around the region.

For more information or to get tickets, visit rbhayes.org.