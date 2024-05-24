Enjoy Findlay’s 2024 Memorial Day Parade

Findlay is celebrating Memorial Day with providing its annual Memorial Day Parade. Opened to the public-the city encourages everyone from the community to come out and celebrate this day of remembrance.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that takes place on the last Monday in May and is set to honor, mourn and show respect to those fallen veterans that scarified and lost their lives while serving their country in the United States Armed Forces.

This event is organized by the Hancock County Veterans Service that strives to serve those who served and provide support for veterans and their families. They provide various services such as the mental health emergency suicide and crisis lifeline that provides 24/7 support, mental health services for both men and women, medication and firearm safety, along with encouragement from other veterans and their families. Their motto is to compassionately empower and improve the lives of their veterans.

Before the parade there will be a memorial bridge ceremony on the main street bridge at 9 am. Where wreaths will be placed in the Blanchard River in memory of those fallen veterans.

The parade begins at 10 am in front of the American Legion located on West Front Street. The parade will then turn south on S. Main Street then continue to turn west onto West Main Cross and then turning into the Maple Grove Cemetery where there will be a short ceremony held at the war memorial located inside the cemetery to honor those lives lost.

The event is opened to the public and will take place on May 27 from 9 am to 11 am located Downtown.

For more information you can contact the Hancock County Veterans Council at 419-721-7275.