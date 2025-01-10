Experience Progressive Bluegrass with Head for the Hills in Jenera

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) is thrilled to present a free, family-friendly concert featuring the acclaimed Colorado-based band, Head for the Hills. This exciting event will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Jenera Community Building. The performance begins at 7:30 PM and promises an unforgettable evening filled with a unique blend of progressive bluegrass, Americana, and indie rock.

This concert is part of MCPA’s mission to bring accessible arts experiences to Hancock County and is made possible by the Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation’s “Fun for All” initiative, which supports free and enjoyable activities for the local community.

Admission to the event is free, but reservations are required. Tickets are available here. Join us for an evening of exceptional live music and entertainment suitable for all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a world-class performance right in your community!

For more information, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/head-for-the-hills-1.