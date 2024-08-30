Explore Historic Barns at the Hancock Historical Museum

Explore historic barns with the Hancock Historical Museum on Saturday, Sept. 7, 4 pm to 7pm.

The museum’s biannual Historic Barn Tour will take you through six historic barns, dating from the early 1860s to the 1930s in southern Hancock County.

“Each barn tells a unique story about the farm on which it sits, and the families who have owned it,” the museum wrote on the Hancock Historical Museum website.

The tour is a self-guided driving tour and spans 13 miles beginning at the first barn stop.

2024 Historic Barn Tour

Hartman-Schmehl Barn

17123 County Rd 60, Rawson

Bormuth-Rankey-Welch Barn

16676 County Rd 60, Rawson

Traucht-Saum Barn

8172 State Rt. 103, Jenera

Main-Boehm Barn

20395 County Rd 12, Jenera

Pifer-Meents Barn

21555 County Rd 698, Jenera Price-Morehart Barn

21706 County Rd 698, Jenera

While attendees learn about the historic structures they will also enjoy participating in several different activities.

Featured activities include live music, demonstrations, craft beer tasting, artists, farmer’s market vendors, kids activities, souvenirs, live music and food vendors.

In 2014, the Historic Barn Tour was awarded the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office’s Public Education & Awareness Award for preservation excellence and in 2018, the tour received the Scenic Ohio Award.

Ohio History Connection’s former CEO, Burt Logan, called the tour a “model program for the state.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Barn Tour. Tickets cost $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers the day of or $10 when purchased early. Children under 16 are free.

For more information, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/historic-barn-tour.