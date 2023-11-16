Facial Hair Mastery Takes Center Stage at Findlay Beard and Mustache Competition

The 2023 Findlay Beard and Mustache Competition returns to downtown Findlay on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Hosted by Findlay Brewing Co., the event will award prizes to the best beards in friendly competition for an important cause supporting domestic violence prevention and awareness

Participants will groom their beards in many different styles from braided beards to waxed handlebar mustaches, engaging and exciting both audience members and judges. An expert panel composed of local barbers and grooming specialists evaluates each contestant using a point system. Depending on your category, the judges will score points based on length, personal fit, craftsmanship, creativity, etc. The winner of each category and Grand Champion will receive a trophy handmade by TimberFork Studios, beard products from Mad Cat Beard Care, FBC swag and all the bragging rights.

The event offers more than just a competition; it provides a vibrant social gathering for facial hair enthusiasts. Attendees can enjoy the lively atmosphere, immerse themselves in the community spirit and enjoy live music, offerings from local food vendors and the signature craft beers of Findlay Brewing Company.

At this year’s event in celebration of the fourth annual Beard & Mustache Competition, Findlay Brewing Co. will be releasing a new brew on the day of the competition. The Bearded Lager is an American amber lager brewed with orange peel, ginger, fig, black currant and aged on cinnamon sticks inspired by the scents and tastes of the upcoming holiday season.

The Findlay Beard and Mustache Competition not only celebrates facial hair artistry but also serves as a platform for community engagement and support for local businesses. Proceeds of the annual Beard & Mustache Competition benefits Open Arms, an organization serving individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through crisis intervention, emergency shelter, outreach, advocacy, prevention and education.

Pre-registration costs $35 and walk-in registration costs $50. Your registration includes entry into the beard competition with an opportunity for prizes, a t-shirt, a hat and your first pint of FBC beer for free (21+ to receive beer).

For more information about the Findlay Beard and Mustache Competition, visit https://www.findlaybrewing.com/events/2023/beard. You can also contact Findlay Brewing Co. at 419-419-2739.