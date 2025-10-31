Fall ArtWalk Brings Creativity to Downtown Findlay

Downtown Findlay will come alive with color, music, and imagination during the Fall ArtWalk on Nov. 7 from 5–9 pm. This beloved community event, held quarterly on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November, celebrates local creativity in all its forms—and it’s completely free for the whole family.

During ArtWalk, artists transform local shops, restaurants, and businesses into vibrant mini-galleries, filling downtown with paintings, photography, sculpture, and more. Visitors can also explore Findlay’s key art destinations, including the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Jones Building Artists Studios, all open for the evening.

To make the night even more enjoyable, guests can sip and stroll thanks to Findlay’s DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area). Purchase your favorite beer, wine, or cocktail in a DORA cup and enjoy it as you wander through downtown and participating venues—just look for the DORA decal at each stop.

Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or simply looking for an inspiring night out, the Fall ArtWalk offers a relaxed, creative atmosphere that highlights the heart of Findlay’s thriving arts community.

Event: Fall ArtWalk

Date & Time: Nov. 7, 5–9 pm

Location: Downtown Findlay

Cost: Free, family-friendly event

More Info: visitfindlay.com/artwalk