Family LEGO Night Among Upcoming Library Programming

Families looking for creative fun will want to mark their calendars for Family LEGO Night on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 pm in the Lindamood Room. The library will provide the LEGO bricks—participants just need to bring their imagination. Families can collaborate on projects or cheer on their children’s most inventive creations. The event is designed for all ages, though children 8 and under should be accompanied by an adult.

Family LEGO Night is just one highlight in a busy week of programs running Sept. 14–20. Early in the week, Miss Nicole leads pirate and mermaid-themed Storytimes, both at the Main Library and at Riverside Park. Teens can dive into creativity during a special crafting session on Tuesday afternoon, while adults are invited to unwind with book bingo on Thursday at 2 pm.

Other programs include a Mini Meet-Up for little ones, a fire safety talk with Findlay Fire Inspector Eric Wilkins, a virtual presentation with author Gabe Henry on the quirks of English spelling, and a Thrills & Chills Book Discussion on A Killing in Amish Country. Families can also participate in the Family Table Series, offering strategies for navigating mealtime challenges with young eaters.

The week concludes with the library’s popular Craft Supply Swap on Saturday, Sept. 20. Donations of gently used art and craft materials are being accepted through Sept. 17.

For full details, visit www.findlaylibrary.org or follow the library on social media.

