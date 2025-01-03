Finding Hope Through Healing: NAMI’s Grief Recovery Method Classes

Grief is a universal experience, yet when it strikes, many of us are left feeling lost, unsure how to navigate the pain. For those struggling with loss, NAMI Hancock County is offering a lifeline through its Grief Recovery Method classes, beginning January 15.

The Grief Recovery Method isn’t just about coping—it’s about equipping participants with practical tools to process loss and rebuild their lives. As NAMI explains, “People will say you have to let go and move on with your life, but they don’t tell you how to accomplish that.” These classes aim to bridge that gap, providing a supportive environment where individuals can explore their emotions and take actionable steps toward healing.

Open to anyone grappling with loss—whether from death, divorce, or other significant life changes—the program encourages participants to reflect, release, and reconnect with their sense of purpose.

In the midst of pain, there’s a path forward. With the right support, healing becomes possible, and hope begins to shine again. If you or someone you love is ready to take the next step, this program could be the start of a new chapter.

To register or learn more, contact Liana at 567-301-2101 or email Liana@namihancockcounty.org.