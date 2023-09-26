Findlay Art League Hosting Class of ’73 Artists

The Findlay Art League Gallery is hosting the Findlay High School Class of ’73 for a special exhibit to celebrate their 50-year reunion.

The gallery will be available for the public to view from Sept. 29 to Oct. 20.

The exhibit will kick-off with a private opening reception for the FHS Class of ’73 to view the various art pieces their fellow classmates created from 5 pm to 7pm. Classmates can find more information about the ceremony on the Findlay High School Class of ’73 reunion calendar.

Following the private ceremony, the reception will open to the public from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Artists featured at the exhibit have various experience levels. Some classmates studied art during their time at Findlay High School and others during college, while some classmates are self-taught artists, who did not find their passion for creating until later in life.

Artists featured at the exhibit include Carol Abbott, Vickie (Sheffel) Aller, Janna Arras, Greg Chatelain, Sue (Sheaffer) Ford, Deb Green, Carol (Rader) Kimmel, Craig Line, Leni Mueller, Jim Pelphrey, Scott Sherman and Shirley Jo (Cook) Thomas.

Nancy (Shchulz) Stephani donated a special exhibit for the gallery, a Christmas afghan and Christmas stockings, to be raffled to raise money for the class reunion fund. Tickets will be sold during the opening reception, and the winner will be announced at the class reunion’s celebration on Saturday, The Main Event.

There will also be a just-for-fun vote for the People’s Choice Awards, the winner will be announced Saturday at The Main Event as well.

The Findlay Art League also invites classmates, artists and friends to the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9 am to 11 am for a casual coffee in the gallery hosted by Class of ’73 graduate and artist, Carol Abbott. Findlay High School art teachers and students will also be joining the event.

The Findlay Art League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 1947, with a mission in making Findlay a more vibrant and innovative community with an appreciation and understanding for visual arts.

For more information on the exhibit or other events at the Findlay Art League Gallery, visit https://www.findlayartleague.org.