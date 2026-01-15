Findlay Arts Guide: January–March 2026

Step into a world of music, theatre and unforgettable performances this winter and early spring! From toe‑tapping bluegrass and swinging gypsy jazz to whimsical family musicals and Broadway‑worthy concerts, Findlay’s stages are alive with energy, color and creativity. Whether you’re bringing the kids, planning a date night or simply craving a night of culture, there’s something magical for everyone. Grab your tickets, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the best of local and touring talent from January through March 2026!

JANUARY

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom The Musical springs the beloved alphabet to life with lively songs, energetic dance and whimsical puppets in a joyful family show full of color and laughter. A perfect introduction to theatre for young audiences and adults alike. Friday, January 23 at 6:30 pm. Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Donnell Broadway Concert Series: An Evening with Liz Callaway showcases Tony- and Emmy-winning Broadway star Liz Callaway with Grammy-nominated conductor Phil Reno on piano in a dazzling night of beloved musical theatre songs and stories from her acclaimed career. A heartfelt, unforgettable evening for theatre lovers. Sunday, January 25 at 7:30 pm. The Winebrenner Building at the University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St.

Christine Tassan et les Imposteures bring spirited gypsy jazz, French chanson and swing to the Wildcard Series with fiery rhythms, playful melodies and world-wise flair. Led by Quebec’s renowned guitarist and vocalist, the quartet promises an infectious, toe-tapping evening of international jazz roots and vibrant performance. Wednesday, January 28 at 7:30 pm. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

FEBRUARY

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road blend spirited Appalachian roots, inventive bluegrass and heartfelt storytelling in an intimate, high-energy Live @ Armes performance that’s sure to delight fans of acoustic tradition and modern stringband flair. Thursday, February 5, at 7:30 pm. Armes Hall, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Dueling Pianos ignites Armes Hall with a high-energy, interactive battle of the ivories where two talented pianists spark laughter, sing-along fun and crowd-driven requests for everything from rock to show tunes. A lively, unforgettable musical party you help create. Friday, February 6, at 7:30 pm. Armes Hall, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Steel Magnolias unspools the heartfelt, witty journey of a close-knit group of Southern women whose laughter, resilience and unbreakable friendship sustain them through life’s joys and sorrows in this beloved classic drama. Feb. 12–15 & Feb. 20–22; evening performances 8pm, Sunday matinees 5 pm. Fort Findlay Playhouse at 300 W. Sandusky St.

Mark Twain Tonight! stars Emmy-winning actor Richard Thomas in Hal Holbrook’s legendary one-man celebration of America’s sharpest wit and timeless wisdom, bringing Mark Twain’s stories to life with humor and insight. Sunday, February 22, at 7:30 pm. Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert showcases University of Findlay musicians in a lively celebration of wind repertoire and ensemble artistry, blending rich harmonies and spirited performance in the stunning acoustics of a historic church. A free, community-oriented event perfect for music lovers of all ages. Friday, February 22, at 3:30 pm. St. Michael’s Church, 750 Bright Rd.

Secrets of Space launches young audiences on an interactive intergalactic journey with magical illusions, original music and dazzling visuals that explore the wonders of the galaxy while sparking curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math. A captivating Spark Series performance for students and families alike. Friday, February 27 , at 10 am. Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

MARCH

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr. follows Stanley Lambchop, who wakes up flat after a bulletin board accident and embarks on a whirlwind, globe‑trotting musical quest to get three‑dimensional again, filled with colorful characters, catchy songs and family‑friendly fun. Friday, March 13, at 7 pm & Saturday, March 14, at 2 pm.Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Alice in Alice in Wonderland tumbles audiences down the rabbit hole into a curious world full of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and Queen of Hearts in this whimsical Spark Series musical adaptation that celebrates imagination and adventure for young theatre‑goers. Monday, March 16, at 10 am & 12:30 pm. Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Phillip‑Michael Scales delivers his signature “Dive Bar Soul” — a gritty, soulful blend of blues, indie and heartfelt storytelling — in an intimate Live @ Armes performance that’s equal parts raw emotion and infectious groove. Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 pm. Armes Hall, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Wild Dust: The Musical whisks you to the dusty frontier in this spirited, comedic Western romp where a fierce storm traps a colorful cast of characters together, blending toe‑tapping tunes, witty twists and bold personalities in an unforgettable student theatre experience. March 27 & 28 , at 7:30 pm | March 29 , at 2 pm. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat: Live on Stage! brings the mischievous, red‑and‑white‑hat‑wearing Cat to life as he turns a rainy afternoon into a whirlwind of imaginative mayhem with Thing One, Thing Two and plenty of laugh‑out‑loud antics that delight kids and adults alike. Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30 pm. Donnell Theater, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St.