Grab a cold one, or two at the Findlay Craft Beer Fest and Wine Tasting this weekend, Saturday, June 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99.

Tickets for the event include 10 tastings and cost $30. VIP tickets are available for purchase for $40 and include 15 tastings and early entrance at 4 pm. Designated driver tickets can also be purchased for $10. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

Seven local breweries and wineries will be sampling different beer, ciders, seltzers and wines including 1820 BrewWerks, Brewing Green, Chateau Winery & Vineyard, Funky Turtle Brewing Company, Roundhouse Depot Brewing, The UrbanWoody Brewery & The Honey Bee Winery and Two Bandits Brewing Co.

Tasting tickets can be used for any combination of beverages, whether that is beer, wine, seltzer or cider.

A food truck, Karlie’s Burgers & More will also be onsite to provide delicious food options for attendees.

Guests can also enjoy live music from The John Morton Band.

The tasting event will be held rain or shine and is intended for guests 21 and older. In case of rain, the event will be held inside the train barn.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion and education of railroad history in Northwest Ohio. The organization was established in 1998 and is completely volunteer-run. The preservation includes quarter-scale train rides, a gift shop, a museum, a Lionel layout, an HO layout and an N scale layout, a full-size rolling stock including a caboose, box car and small diesel switch engine as well as a relocated railroad depot for guests to explore and enjoy.

For more information on Northwest Ohio Railroad preservation’s Findlay Craft Beer and Wine Tasting, visit nworrp.org/craft-beer-fest.html.