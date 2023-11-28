Findlay December Holiday Events

Ongoing

Bluffton Blaze of Lights

​The village of Bluffton, Ohio, displays a lighted collection of vintage Christmas folk art on the lawn of Bluffton Presbyterian Church. ​Amid towering lighted evergreens, the Ream folk art display turns the downtown business district into a sparkling destination for the month of December.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Bluffton-Blaze-of-Lights/12765749/2024-01-01T17

FRIDAYS

Winterfest

New to Findlay, shop straight from local artists, creators, and makers at the Market. Local retailers will stay open later, and offer additional deals and experiences each week through Christmas. Kiwanis Santa’s House is also open during these nights.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Winterfest/12782437/2023-12-01T16

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Kiwanis-Santa-s-House/12491469/2023-12-01T18

WEEKENDS

North Pole Express

Hop on board for a magical trip through a winter wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations. An annual tradition for many families.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/North-Pole-Express/11648280/2023-12-01T17

Bethlehem Experience

The Bethlehem Experience is a local, indoor, live Christian event. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the ancient days on this guided tour.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Bethlehem-Experience/12491470/2023-12-01T18

FRI, Dec. 1 – WED, Dec. 5

Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum

Enjoy the entertainment and Christmas trees decorated by area organizations while in the museum, and don’t forget to visit the MacDonnell House and the 1800s log home to experience Christmas as it was in the past.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/CHRISTMAS-TREE-FESTIVAL-AT-THE-ALLEN-COUNTY-MUSEUM/12772367/2023-12-01T12

THURS, Dec. 7 – SUN, Dec. 17

It’s a Wonderful Life

Fort Findlay Playhouse presents: It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play. Ticketed.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/It-s-a-Wonderful-Life/12191983/2023-12-07T20

FRI, Dec. 1

Old World Saint Nicholas: Charcoal Drawing

Come practice drawing a person with a jolly face with Findlay Art League.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Old-World-Saint-Nicholas-Charcoal-Drawing/12765680/2023-12-01T18

Glitz, Glitter & Jazz

Welcome to an evening of Glitter, Glitz, and Jazz. Wear your dancing shoes, and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful evening with the amazing sounds of the Pinup Project, with cocktails and hors D’oeuvre at this benefit for City Mission of Findlay.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Glitz-Glitter-Jazz/12491468/2023-12-01T18

SAT, Dec. 2

Breakfast with Santa at Camp Berry

St. Nick is making his way to Camp Berry – and your family is invited to join him. Ticketed.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Breakfast-with-Santa/12782463/2023-12-02T08

Breakfast with Santa at The Town Center at Levis Commons

Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for breakfast! Children under 10 are welcome, along with their parents. Live music is provided by Ben DeLong Band.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Breakfast-with-Santa/12733432/2023-12-02T08

Christmas in the Village

Lots of great things are happening in Mount Blanchard to celebrate the Christmas season, including a parade, music, entertainment, a petting zoo, food, and craft vendors.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Christmas-in-the-Village/12782449/2023-12-02T14

Old Fashioned Holiday Cookies at Litzenberg Memorial Woods

Learn about different holiday cookies that were baked in the 1800s. Cookies were even used to decorate the Christmas tree. Each person attending will help bake gingerbread cookies and a sugar cookie that they can eat or take home.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Old-Fashioned-Holiday-Cookies/12654935/2023-12-02T14

SUN, Dec. 3

Portraits with Santa

Chelsie Hosmer Photography will offer Santa sessions. Registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Portraits-with-Santa/12635606/2023-12-03T12

Wreath Making Workshop

Sign up to learn how to make a wreath for the holiday season with the Hancock County Master Gardener Volunteers. All supplies are included – registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Wreath-Making-Workshop/12728909/2023-12-03T14

Hometown Christmas in McComb

This event will include the McComb Christmas Tree lighting, activities for the kids, entertainment, food trucks, and the Christmas Market.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Hometown-Christmas-in-McComb/12598050/2023-12-03T17

52nd Annual Carol Sing

Riley Creek United Methodist Church in Ottawa invites the community to its 52nd annual Christmas Carol Sing. The historic rural church at the bend of Riley Creek will be decorated for the season for the event.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/52nd-Annual-Carol-Sing/12782351/2023-12-03T19

TUE, Dec. 5

Fun for All: Free Holiday Movie Night at MCPA

The Community Foundation is offering a free viewing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Fun-for-All-Free-Holiday-Movie-Night-at-MCPA/12773232/2023-12-05T19

THURS, Dec. 7

Frosty: A Musical Adventure

A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life!

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Frosty-A-Musical-Adventure/12491484/2023-12-07T10

SAT, Dec. 9

Mitten Garland – Family Art Making

Come as a family for a fun teamwork artwork to hang on the mantle or wall. Each person chooses colors, patterns, accessories, & assembles their own mitten. Cost is per mitten.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Mitten-Garland_-Family-Art-Making/12765625/2023-12-09T14

Light up the Night

Light Parade on Front St. in Grand Rapids. Holiday music, horse-drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, dining, and shops open late!

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Light-up-the-Night/12733494/2023-12-09T15

SUN, Dec. 10

Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the animals living at the Franciscan Earth Literacy Center! This event is FREE and open to the public. All ages are welcome to tour the facility.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Cookies-with-Santa-Mrs-Claus-FREE-Event/12565714/2023-12-10T13

Christmas Open House

Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to the museum and enjoy the season with a bit of history!

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Christmas-Open-House/11638668/2023-12-10T13

Joy to the World – A Heidelberg Holiday Celebration

Join Heidelberg’s School of Music and Theatre for its annual holiday celebration.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Joy-to-the-World-A-Heidelberg-Holiday-Celebration/12724330/2023-12-10T15

THURS, Dec. 14

An Evening with Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays

A joyous performance of your favorite holiday tunes, plus songs from the American Radio Songbook.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/An-Evening-with-Under-the-Streetlamp-Hip-to-the-Holidays/12358296/2023-12-14T19

FRI, Dec. 15

Calligraphy Script – Christmas Tree

Create a Script Abstract Artwork of a Christmas Tree. Ticketed.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Calligraphy-Script-Christmas-Tree/12765654/2023-12-15T18

Classic Movie Night: Holiday Affair (1959)

Join Hancock Historical Museum for a free viewing of Holiday Affair starring Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Classic-Movie-Night-Holiday-Affair-1959-/11672662/2023-12-15T19

SAT, Dec. 16

Origami Christmas Ornaments

Join Oakwoods Nature Preserve as we make Christmas tree ornaments out of origami that can decorate your tree during the winter season. Craft supplies will be provided.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Origami-Christmas-Ornaments/12760014/2023-12-16T11

SUN, Dec. 17

Pet Pictures With Santa

Join Ohio SPCA & Humane Society on December 16th and 17th in Lima with your furry friends for a picture with Santa and his reindeer.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Pet-Pictures-With-Santa/12734616/2023-12-17T13

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

With costumes, choreography, music, lasers, fog, and music in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/The-Prophecy-Show-The-Music-of-Trans-Siberian-Orchestra/12344531/2023-12-17T19

TUE, Dec. 19

Handprint Snow Globes

You and your child can create a fun snow globe craft that uses your child’s handprint to create five little snowmen inside the snow globe.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Handprint-Snow-Globes/12770078/2023-12-19T10

THURS, Dec. 21

Hayes Home Holidays

Enjoy an evening tour of the Hayes Home as it is lightly decorated for Christmas in a historically accurate manner, learn about Christmas and New Year’s traditions and make your own holiday memories.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Hayes-Home-Holidays/11827748/2023-12-21T17

FRI, Dec. 22

Holiday Fun: Open House

Children should come over to the Discovery Center to celebrate the first day of winter break. There will be hot chocolate, bird counting, games, and crafts.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Holiday-Fun-Open-House/12770077/2023-12-22T13

SAT, Dec. 23

History of Santa Claus

As Christmas quickly approaches, kids are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. Join us as we learn about the history of Santa Claus and enjoy the reading of a Santa Claus-themed book. Hot chocolate and coffee will be provided.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/History-of-Santa-Claus/12760013/2023-12-23T11