Findlay December Holiday Events

Ongoing
Bluffton Blaze of Lights
The village of Bluffton, Ohio, displays a lighted collection of vintage Christmas folk art on the lawn of Bluffton Presbyterian Church. Amid towering lighted evergreens, the Ream folk art display turns the downtown business district into a sparkling destination for the month of December.
FRIDAYS
Winterfest
New to Findlay, shop straight from local artists, creators, and makers at the Market. Local retailers will stay open later, and offer additional deals and experiences each week through Christmas. Kiwanis Santa’s House is also open during these nights.
WEEKENDS
North Pole Express
Hop on board for a magical trip through a winter wonderland of sparkling lights and festive decorations. An annual tradition for many families.
Bethlehem Experience
The Bethlehem Experience is a local, indoor, live Christian event. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the ancient days on this guided tour.
FRI, Dec. 1 – WED, Dec. 5
Christmas Tree Festival at the Allen County Museum
Enjoy the entertainment and Christmas trees decorated by area organizations while in the museum, and don’t forget to visit the MacDonnell House and the 1800s log home to experience Christmas as it was in the past.
THURS, Dec. 7 – SUN, Dec. 17
It’s a Wonderful Life
Fort Findlay Playhouse presents: It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play. Ticketed.
FRI, Dec. 1
Old World Saint Nicholas: Charcoal Drawing
Come practice drawing a person with a jolly face with Findlay Art League.
Glitz, Glitter & Jazz
Welcome to an evening of Glitter, Glitz, and Jazz. Wear your dancing shoes, and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful evening with the amazing sounds of the Pinup Project, with cocktails and hors D’oeuvre at this benefit for City Mission of Findlay.
SAT, Dec. 2
Breakfast with Santa at Camp Berry
St. Nick is making his way to Camp Berry – and your family is invited to join him. Ticketed.
Breakfast with Santa at The Town Center at Levis Commons
Join Santa & Mrs. Claus for breakfast! Children under 10 are welcome, along with their parents. Live music is provided by Ben DeLong Band.
Christmas in the Village
Lots of great things are happening in Mount Blanchard to celebrate the Christmas season, including a parade, music, entertainment, a petting zoo, food, and craft vendors.
Old Fashioned Holiday Cookies at Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Learn about different holiday cookies that were baked in the 1800s. Cookies were even used to decorate the Christmas tree. Each person attending will help bake gingerbread cookies and a sugar cookie that they can eat or take home.
SUN, Dec. 3
Portraits with Santa
Chelsie Hosmer Photography will offer Santa sessions. Registration is required.
Wreath Making Workshop
Sign up to learn how to make a wreath for the holiday season with the Hancock County Master Gardener Volunteers. All supplies are included – registration is required.
Hometown Christmas in McComb
This event will include the McComb Christmas Tree lighting, activities for the kids, entertainment, food trucks, and the Christmas Market.
52nd Annual Carol Sing
Riley Creek United Methodist Church in Ottawa invites the community to its 52nd annual Christmas Carol Sing. The historic rural church at the bend of Riley Creek will be decorated for the season for the event.
TUE, Dec. 5
Fun for All: Free Holiday Movie Night at MCPA
The Community Foundation is offering a free viewing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
THURS, Dec. 7
Frosty: A Musical Adventure
A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, and when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life!
SAT, Dec. 9
Mitten Garland – Family Art Making
Come as a family for a fun teamwork artwork to hang on the mantle or wall. Each person chooses colors, patterns, accessories, & assembles their own mitten. Cost is per mitten.
Light up the Night
Light Parade on Front St. in Grand Rapids. Holiday music, horse-drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, dining, and shops open late!
SUN, Dec. 10
Cookies with Santa & Mrs. Claus
Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the animals living at the Franciscan Earth Literacy Center! This event is FREE and open to the public. All ages are welcome to tour the facility.
Christmas Open House
Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to the museum and enjoy the season with a bit of history!
Joy to the World – A Heidelberg Holiday Celebration
Join Heidelberg’s School of Music and Theatre for its annual holiday celebration.
THURS, Dec. 14
An Evening with Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays
A joyous performance of your favorite holiday tunes, plus songs from the American Radio Songbook.
FRI, Dec. 15
Calligraphy Script – Christmas Tree
Create a Script Abstract Artwork of a Christmas Tree. Ticketed.
Classic Movie Night: Holiday Affair (1959)
Join Hancock Historical Museum for a free viewing of Holiday Affair starring Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh.
SAT, Dec. 16
Origami Christmas Ornaments
Join Oakwoods Nature Preserve as we make Christmas tree ornaments out of origami that can decorate your tree during the winter season. Craft supplies will be provided.
SUN, Dec. 17
Pet Pictures With Santa
Join Ohio SPCA & Humane Society on December 16th and 17th in Lima with your furry friends for a picture with Santa and his reindeer.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra
With costumes, choreography, music, lasers, fog, and music in the style of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, The Prophecy Show has spared no details.
TUE, Dec. 19
Handprint Snow Globes
You and your child can create a fun snow globe craft that uses your child’s handprint to create five little snowmen inside the snow globe.
THURS, Dec. 21
Hayes Home Holidays
Enjoy an evening tour of the Hayes Home as it is lightly decorated for Christmas in a historically accurate manner, learn about Christmas and New Year’s traditions and make your own holiday memories.
FRI, Dec. 22
Holiday Fun: Open House
Children should come over to the Discovery Center to celebrate the first day of winter break. There will be hot chocolate, bird counting, games, and crafts.
SAT, Dec. 23
History of Santa Claus
As Christmas quickly approaches, kids are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. Join us as we learn about the history of Santa Claus and enjoy the reading of a Santa Claus-themed book. Hot chocolate and coffee will be provided.
