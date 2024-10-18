Findlay Halloween Event Roundup

SAT, Oct. 19
3rd Annual Fall Fest & Pumpkin Giveaway
Enjoy a car show, bounce house, treats and more.
Biglugz Mechanics, 319 S. Blanchard St., Findlay
Canoeists and kayakers can enjoy early autumn along the Blanchard River.
Riverside Park Zonta Landing, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay
Autumnfest at Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Historical reenactments, live music, crafts and more.
Litzenberg Memorial Woods, 6100 US 224 West, Findlay
The Hancock Historical Museum will host an evening of fun for all ages at a Halloween “Spooktacular!”
Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W Sandusky St., Findlay
Halloween Express – Trick or Treat
Three special Halloween Express train rides – take a ride and enjoy the Halloween displays as the train makes trick-or-treat stops.
Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99, Findlay
SUN, Oct. 20
Small business and vendor show, food truck, kids activities and more.
West Park, 1425 Byal Ave., Findlay
TUE, Oct. 22
Ohio Harvest Storytime with OSU Extension Hancock County
Explore Ohio harvest time with Jennifer Little, a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator of OSU Extension Hancock County during Storytime.
Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay
Cops & Kids 2024 Halloween Parade
In conjunction with loanDepot, the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation is proud to present Findlay’s annual Halloween parade.
Downtown Findlay, Main St., Findlay
WED, Oct. 23
The autumn foliage will be in full swing at this point, celebrate it by dressing in color blocks of fall color and enjoying a hike. For families with children ages 4 and up.
Riverbend Recreation Area, Oxbow Bend Activity Area,, 16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay
THUR, Oct. 24
Enjoy a magic show, costume contest, and dance.
Old Mill Stream Center at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E Sandusky St., Findlay
SAT, Oct. 26
The Lima Police Department has partnered with Safety City Sponsored By Lima Noon Optimist, and we will be bringing you one of the largest Trick or Treat Events in the area.
Safety City, 700 S. Collett St., Lima
Family-friendly concert of Halloween and other ‘spooky’ music. Costumes are encouraged for all ages.
First Presbyterian Church of Findlay, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay
Baby contest and pageant.
Findlay Village Mall, 1800 Tiffin Ave., Findlay
Trick or Treat in Findlay, Ohio, is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 6pm-8pm.
SUN, Oct. 27
Animals of Halloween: Open House
Learn more about cats, toads, crows, rats, wolves, bats, and spiders and why they are associated with Halloween.
Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay
Meet local children’s author Nancy Salerno, and enjoy games and crafts. Ticketed.
Nature’s Nursery, 7541 Dutch Rd., Waterville
Freshnfaded Team Outreach will be hosting its 6th annual trunk or treat.
FreshnFaded, 227 South Main St., Lima
MON, Oct. 28
Halloween Shadow Puppet Show: Vampires in Nature
Come to a spooky shadow puppet show to learn about the folklore of vampires and the real animals in nature that feed on blood.
Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay
TUE, Oct. 29
Join the library for pumpkin painting as staff from Family Resource Center helps us explore healthy self-care strategies.
Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay