Findlay Halloween Event Roundup

SAT, Oct. 19

3rd Annual Fall Fest & Pumpkin Giveaway

Enjoy a car show, bounce house, treats and more.

Biglugz Mechanics, 319 S. Blanchard St., Findlay

Self-Guided Fall Float Trips

Canoeists and kayakers can enjoy early autumn along the Blanchard River.

Riverside Park Zonta Landing, 231 McManness Ave., Findlay

Autumnfest at Litzenberg Memorial Woods

Historical reenactments, live music, crafts and more.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods, 6100 US 224 West, Findlay

Spooktacular!

The Hancock Historical Museum will host an evening of fun for all ages at a Halloween “Spooktacular!”

Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W Sandusky St., Findlay

Halloween Express – Trick or Treat

Three special Halloween Express train rides – take a ride and enjoy the Halloween displays as the train makes trick-or-treat stops.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99, Findlay

SUN, Oct. 20

Fall Frenzy Family Fun

Small business and vendor show, food truck, kids activities and more.

West Park, 1425 Byal Ave., Findlay

TUE, Oct. 22

Ohio Harvest Storytime with OSU Extension Hancock County

Explore Ohio harvest time with Jennifer Little, a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator of OSU Extension Hancock County during Storytime.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay

Cops & Kids 2024 Halloween Parade

In conjunction with loanDepot, the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation is proud to present Findlay’s annual Halloween parade.

Downtown Findlay, Main St., Findlay

WED, Oct. 23

Fall Color Block Hike

The autumn foliage will be in full swing at this point, celebrate it by dressing in color blocks of fall color and enjoying a hike. For families with children ages 4 and up.

Riverbend Recreation Area, Oxbow Bend Activity Area,, 16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

THUR, Oct. 24

Halloween Dance Party

Enjoy a magic show, costume contest, and dance.

Old Mill Stream Center at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E Sandusky St., Findlay

SAT, Oct. 26

Trunk and Treat

The Lima Police Department has partnered with Safety City Sponsored By Lima Noon Optimist, and we will be bringing you one of the largest Trick or Treat Events in the area.

Safety City, 700 S. Collett St., Lima

Halloween Spooktacular

Family-friendly concert of Halloween and other ‘spooky’ music. Costumes are encouraged for all ages.

First Presbyterian Church of Findlay, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay

Halloween Spooktacular

Baby contest and pageant.

Findlay Village Mall, 1800 Tiffin Ave., Findlay

Trick or Treat 2024

Trick or Treat in Findlay, Ohio, is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 6pm-8pm.

SUN, Oct. 27

Animals of Halloween: Open House

Learn more about cats, toads, crows, rats, wolves, bats, and spiders and why they are associated with Halloween.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

Little Bat with Nancy Salerno

Meet local children’s author Nancy Salerno, and enjoy games and crafts. Ticketed.

Nature’s Nursery, 7541 Dutch Rd., Waterville

6th Annual Trunk or Treat

Freshnfaded Team Outreach will be hosting its 6th annual trunk or treat.

FreshnFaded, 227 South Main St., Lima

MON, Oct. 28

Halloween Shadow Puppet Show: Vampires in Nature

Come to a spooky shadow puppet show to learn about the folklore of vampires and the real animals in nature that feed on blood.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

TUE, Oct. 29

Teen Night: Pumpkin Painting!

Join the library for pumpkin painting as staff from Family Resource Center helps us explore healthy self-care strategies.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay