Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Celebrates 135 Years of Service

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is marking a major milestone—135 years of service to the community! To celebrate, the library invites the public to a special event on Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m. Visitors can explore historic photos and facts displayed throughout the library, reflecting on its rich history and impact on the community.

This anniversary also kicks off an exciting new chapter for the library. A refresh project is underway, featuring fresh paint, new carpeting, and department shifts designed to improve patron experience and maximize space. Guests attending the celebration will get a firsthand look at these updates and the library’s ongoing commitment to serving the evolving needs of the community.

Since opening its doors on Jan. 27, 1890, the library has grown into a vital resource, offering books, newspapers, magazines, and digital materials, along with essential education services. Patrons can access job training, computer learning, adult literacy programs, and engaging activities for all ages. Additionally, the library provides free Wi-Fi and digital access through platforms like Hoopla, Kanopy, and the Ohio Digital Library.

For more details on library services and programs, visit findlaylibrary.org or call 419-422-1712.