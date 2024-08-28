Findlay Hancock County Public Library Teen Totes Program

Looking for a new book with a snack and extra goodies while you read? The Findlay Hancock County Public Library has you covered with the Teen Tote program, bringing a new and fun way to encourage teens to read and enjoy more books.

The Teen Tote program is to help encourage teens in the community to enjoy and have an interest in reading by providing an exciting program that brings fun and excitement to receiving a tote each month with a new book along with snacks and other goodies to brighten their day. Each teen that registers will receive a tote bag that is specially selected for them. Each tote bag comes with selected teen library books, snacks and bookmarks.

The Teen Tote program is offered to teens in grades 8 through 12, teens can register with their emails on the website. Each registrant will then receive an email to fill out a Google form about themselves for the library to know them better and make the best choices for each tote.

To be eligible for the program teens must have an active FHCPL card as it is required to participate in the program. If the teen does not have an active FHCPL card, they can use their parent or guardian’s library card with their permission. Totes can be picked up at the Main Library, Arlington or Bookmobile.

For more information about the program, you can visit their website here or contact the event organizer at jhoadley@findlaylibrary.org or call at 419-422-1712.