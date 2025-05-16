Findlay Military Show Honors Heritage with “Year of the Deuce” Theme

The 38th Annual Findlay Military Show returns May 15–18, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay, celebrating military history with one of the largest events of its kind in the country. Hosted by the Findlay-Hancock County Military Association, the show is a tribute to veterans, military technology, and historical preservation.

This year’s theme, “The Year of the Deuce,” highlights the legendary 2½-ton military trucks—such as the CCKW, DUKW, and M35—vehicles that played a critical role in transporting troops and supplies during major 20th-century conflicts. Vehicle owners from across the nation will showcase these rugged machines, offering visitors an up-close look at their historical significance.

The event features hundreds of military vehicles, reenactments covering eras from the War of 1812 to modern-day, and one of the country’s largest military memorabilia swap meets. Attendees can also enjoy helicopter rides, food vendors, and hands-on displays that bring history to life for all ages.

Affordable admission (between $5 and $10) makes the Findlay Military Show a family-friendly outing and a meaningful way to honor the armed forces.

Location: Hancock County Fairgrounds, Findlay, Ohio

Dates: May 15–18, 2025

Tickets & Info: findlaymilitaryshow.org/index.htm