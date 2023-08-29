Findlay September Activities Calendar

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Makerspace: Clay & Dough

Kids 8 and under can create with clay and dough at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Makerspace-Clay-Dough/12376265/2023-09-07T18

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Yellow Leaves Hike

As summer is fading into fall, the first leaves to show their color are the yellow ones. We’ll see how many shades of yellow we can find as we hike along the Blanchard River. Ages 3-5 with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Yellow-Leaves-Hike/12372594/2023-09-08T10

Black Swamp Arts Festival

The Black Swamp Arts Festival is an award-winning art festival and the largest free live music festival in Ohio.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Black-Swamp-Arts-Festival/12109987/2023-09-08T17

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Touch-a-Truck

Ever wonder what certain vehicles really look like outside AND inside? Explore and get to know the workings of some vehicles you might not get to see every day.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/detMusiails/Touch-a-Truck/12344526/2023-09-09T10

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Mindful Moments: Bunny Breaths

Get the little ones outside and moving while sharing the book, “Bunny Breaths.”

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Mindful-Moments-Bunny-Breaths/12372601/2023-09-12T10

THURSDAY, Sept. 14

Active Adults: Wetlands Hike

A leisurely hike for those ages 50 and up along the wetland trails to see what is living or visiting the wetlands. Registration is not required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Active-Adults-Wetlands-Hike/12372600/2023-09-14T10

Senior Expo

This Senior Expo is a way to help seniors connect with organizations and businesses in and around Hancock Co. There will be door prizes, speakers and a free lunch for the first 200 attendees.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Senior-Expo/12376329/2023-09-14T10

Music at the Museum

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a night of lawn games and live music from Corduroy Road, Amelia Airhearts and Moths in the Attic. Food trucks will be on site.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Music-at-the-Museum/11794603/2023-09-14T18

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Roche de Boeuf Festival

The Roche de Boeuf Festival has something for the entire family to enjoy. There will be a kids zone, Pioneer Village, car show and more.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Roche-de-Boeuf-Festival/12254889/2023-09-23T09