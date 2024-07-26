Findlay’s August Summer ArtWalk

If you are looking for a fun and creative event to attend, then the Summer ArtWalk is the place to be for the whole family.

The ArtWalk is hosted four times throughout the year with the current upcoming event on Aug. 2 from 5 pm to 9 pm and one hosted later in November. This event is a Findlay favorite among locals who enjoy supporting local artists and enjoying artwork on display.

The event is free and open to the public. Artists will be located throughout downtown Findlay within local shops, restaurants and businesses as well as the downtown art anchors. Among them the Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists’ studios will all be open during the event.

DORA will also be available to enjoy a nice refreshing beverage as you walk along and admire the works of art.

So come on out and enjoy the various Art throughout downtown Findlay and support the local artists, restaurants and businesses.

For more information about this event, you can contact info@visitfindlay.com or 419-422-3315.