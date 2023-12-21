Findlay’s Winter Break Activities

Trying to find a way to keep your kids busy with all the excitement and energy this season brings? Need a new holiday tradition for your family? Or just some time away from the house? Look no further, the Findlay area has plenty of festive activities lined up during winter break for children of all ages.

Friday, Dec. 22

Holiday Fun: Open House: 1pm – 4pm

Meet at the Discovery Center at the Oakwoods Nature Preserve for a day full of fun. Children can count birds for the Project FeederWatch, including Downy Woodpecker and Northern Cardinals, do nature puzzles, play puppets, fill in holiday coloring pages, sip hot chocolate by the fireplace and participate in the winter animal indoor scavenger hunt. This free event is for families with children aged 5 and older.

https://hancockparks.com/event/holiday-fun-open-house/

Saturday, Dec. 23

History of Santa Claus: 11am – 12pm

Join Hancock Park district to learn about the history of Santa Claus and to read a Santa Claus story at the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve.. Hot chocolate and coffee will also be offered. This free event is for children ages 6 to 9 years old accompanied with an adult. They ask one child per adult. Registration is required by Dec. 22 at 1pm.

https://hancockparks.com/event/history-of-santa-claus/

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Paper Making: 10am-11am

Learn how to turn scraps of old paper into a brand new sheet with the Hancock Park District at the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Each participant will get the chance to make at least two sheets of paper, a white and colored sheet, and if time allows, a chance to experiment making unique sheets. This free event is for children ages 10 to 13 years old.

https://hancockparks.com/event/paper-making/

Thursday, Dec. 28

Canines: 12pm-1pm

Learn all about the different types of canines with the Hancock Park District at the Discovery Center in Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Find out what kinds of canines live in Hancock County, see different mounts and pelts and discuss what makes a canine a canine. This free event is for children ages 6 to 10 years old accompanied with an adult.

https://hancockparks.com/event/canines/

Friday, Dec. 29

Sound Exploration: 10am-11am

Join Hancock Park District at the Discovery Center in Oakwood Nature Preserve for a day full of sounds. Explore the world of sound through experiments, discussions and games. Participants will also make a sound toy to take home. This free event is for children ages 6 to 10 years old accompanied with an adult.

https://hancockparks.com/event/sound-exploration/

Saturday, Dec. 30

Winter Break Hike: 10am – 11am

Need a break from the indoors? Join Hancock Park District for a winter hike. Get some exercise while you view the winter sites. This free event is for families with children ages 6 and older.

https://hancockparks.com/event/winter-break-hike/

Noon Year’s Eve Party: 11:30am -12:00pm

Join Hancock Public Library in their countdown to noon under the library’s skylight. Wear your favorite party attire and participate in stories and crafts to celebrate the New Year. https://findlaylibrary.org/content/noonyears

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Frozen Bubble Making: 10am-11am

Learn about the three states of matter through a fun activity with the Hancock Park District at the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. See how blowing bubbles outside in the cold air causes them to freeze. This event is free for children ages 3 to 5 accompanied with an adult.

https://hancockparks.com/event/frozen-bubble-making/