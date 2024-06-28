Fireworks and Fun: Findlay’s Fourth of July Guide

As Independence Day approaches, Findlay is gearing up with a vibrant lineup of events and activities. From spectacular firework displays to lively parades and family-friendly festivities, here is a guide to making the most of the Fourth of July week in Flag City, USA.

Monday, July 1

The YMCA is hosting its Traditional Summer Camp: Stars and Stripes on July 1-3 from 8:45 am until 4:30 pm at Riverside Park for kids grades one through six.

Another summer camp hosted by the YMCA is its Discovery Camp: Kickoff to “Fireworks.” Starting at the same time, 8:45 am to 4:30 pm, for grades one through six, except the Discovery Camp is located at the Child Development Center.

To register for Traditional Camp: Stars and Stripes go here. To register for Discovery Camp: Kickoff to “Fireworks” go here.

Wednesday, July 3

Findlay and Hancock County’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show occurs at dusk, however, the event will begin at 10 am with an optional 5k Fun Run for $25. At noon, there will be bouncy houses, train and pony rides, a car show and plenty of food vendors.

The Beer Garden will open at 6:30 pm followed by a concert at 7:30 pm. Attendees can boom to music until the event ends at 10 pm. Admission and parking are free.

For more information go to the county’s website or call 419-429-7344.

_________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________

Thursday, July 4

Start the holiday right by attending Findlay’s Fourth of July Parade from 11 am to noon. The line will begin on Main and Lincoln Street and will stroll north through Downtown Findlay and end at the Veteran’s Memorial on Center Street.

The public is welcome not only to attend but to participate.

If interested in parading through Findlay’s streets fill out the registration form here.

Following the city’s parade, the Hancock Historical Museum will host its annual ice cream social at the historic Hull-Flatter House from noon to 2 pm.

Sweet treats including ice cream bars and root beer floats will be provided by Dietsch’s ice cream for purchase.

The museum itself will be open and free of charge to explore. In addition to viewing the exhibits, there will also be games and crafts to enjoy.

To read more details about the event go to the Hancock Historical Museum’s website or call 419-423-4433.

Friday, July 5

To cool off from the week’s heat, join Hancock Park District with a variety of water games such as Sponge Head Relay Race, Defend the Kiddie Pool, Sleeping Miser or go “fishing” in the shallow pool.

Registration is not required and it is recommended to meet at the Nature Play area at 1 pm if children are under the age of 6. Children between the ages of seven and 12 can meet at 2:30 pm.

Bring a towel, extra clothes and splash away the week’s worries without charge.

For more information go to the Hancock Park’s water games website or call 419-425-7275.

Overall, there is a wide array of events Flag City, USA provides to celebrate Independence Week ranging from firework shows, parades, live music, water fun, fresh food and delightful desserts. There is something for everyone, whether you are a resident or a visitor, take part in the bright, explosive-spirited community Findlay has to offer.