Flag City BalloonFest 2024

Flag City’s BalloonFest returns for another hoorah! From Aug. 9 through Aug. 11 all things balloon will be available. Vibe in the sky at the BalloonFest located at Emory Adams Park on 1827 S. Blanchard St. The several event sponsors allow this event to be free to the public.

Friday, Aug. 9:

Veteran’s Night

7 am: Balloon Media Flight will take off and fly out of Emory Adams Park.

4 pm to 8 pm: CASA/GAL Kids Zone present for children to enjoy inflatables, carnival games and more! Tickets required.

4 to 9 pm: Nonprofit Showcase Event Tent

4 to 11 pm: Food Vendors open.

4:30 to 8:30 pm: Craft and Dry Good Vendors open.

5 to 9 pm: Jungle Island Petting Zoo, hot air balloon, teathed balloon, helicopter and pony rides. Helicopter rides are $50, tethered balloon rides are $25 and no registration is needed. At 9 pm specific balloons will illuminate and glow. Purchase tickets to the glow show here. The Veteran’s Tent opens at 5 pm until 10 pm.

5 pm to 12 am: The Entertainment District opens as well as the Beer tent.

7 to 9 pm: Jason Wagner performs on the Metronet Stage.

9:30 pm: Fireworks shows begin.

10 pm to 12 am: Red Wanting Blue performs on the Metronet Stage.

Saturday, Aug. 10:

6:15 am: Hot air balloon rides start.

7 am: Balloon flights

9 am to 9 pm: Helicopter rides require $50 but no registration.

10 am to 2 pm: A Car and Motorcycle Show required a $15 registration fee with all proceeds going toward BFF: Journeys.

10 am to 8:30 pm: Craft and Dry Good vendors open.

10 am to 9 pm: Festivities include: CASA/GAL Kids Zone, Jungle Island Petting Zoo, and pony rides.

11 am to 11 pm: Food Vendors and Nonprofit Showcase Event Tent opens.

1 pm: Demonstrations by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in the kids zone area.

4 to 5 pm: Balloon pilot autograph session.

5 pm to 12 am: Entertainment District and beer tent open.

5:45 pm: Hot air balloon rides available.

6 pm: Welcome ceremony and scholarship presentation.

6 to 9 pm: Tethered balloon rides for $25.

7:30 to 9 pm: Jason Wagner performs at the Metronet Stage again.

9 pm: Hot air balloon glow party. Tickets required. Purchase here.

10 pm to 12 am: Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip performing on the Metronet Stage.

Sunday, Aug. 11:

6:15 am: Hot air balloon rides open.

7 am: Balloon flights available. (Fly into Emory Adams Park for a Competitive Task)

11 am: Awards Banquet for pilots and sponsors at the Old Millstream Building at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.