Flag City Line Dance Festival Debuts in Findlay

Line dancing enthusiasts from across the region will gather in Findlay later this month for the inaugural Flag City Line Dance Festival, a four-day celebration of dance, culture, and connection. The festival runs Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, March 29, offering a packed schedule of instruction, social dancing, and themed festivities.

Hosted primarily at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Dr, the weekend-long event will bring together experienced instructors from across the United States and Canada. Participants can learn from some of the line dance world’s most respected teachers, including John Robinson, Dustin Betts, Debi Pancoast, Kerry Maus, Rachel Trim and Jesse Eschbach.

Festivities kick off Thursday evening at 6 pm with the first social dance. Instructional sessions follow on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to noon and 1 pm to 4 p, designed for dancers of all skill levels—from beginners learning their first steps to seasoned dancers refining advanced techniques. Evening dances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, giving attendees the chance to put their new moves into action. The festival concludes Sunday morning with a farewell dance from 9 am to noon.

The theme for the inaugural event is “Flags of the World,” encouraging participants to celebrate global culture through creative attire inspired by international flags. Prizes will be awarded for standout costumes and themed participation.

Tickets range from $10 for individual evening dances to $280 for a full weekend pass. The event is supported by FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community, whose sponsorship helps keep costs affordable for participants.

For more information, visit blackheritagecenter.org/events/the-flag-city-line-dance-festival.





