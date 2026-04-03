Food, Flavor and Community – Hancock County Food Truck Festival Returns for Year Two

The return of a crowd-pleasing community favorite is set to kick off the season in a big way as the 2nd Annual Hancock County Food Truck Festival rolls into Findlay. Building on the success of its debut, the festival brings together a wide variety of local and regional food trucks for a full day of flavor, fun and community connection.

Held in the parking lot of Gabe’s, 1981 Tiffin Ave, the event serves as an unofficial launch to food truck season in Hancock County. Guests can expect everything from street tacos and barbecue to sweet treats and specialty drinks, with a diverse lineup designed to satisfy just about every craving. During its inaugural year, participating vendors included favorites like Leggo My Eggroll, Kona Ice and Fat Backs Smoke House, offering a glimpse at the variety attendees can anticipate.

More than just a food-focused gathering, the festival also carries a charitable component. A portion of proceeds from participating trucks supports local initiatives, including programs like Cops & Kids, reinforcing the event’s community-minded mission.

Running from late morning through early evening, the festival creates a casual, family-friendly atmosphere where attendees can sample different cuisines, meet local vendors and enjoy the energy of a shared outdoor experience. With ample space and a come-and-go format, it’s designed for lingering, tasting and connecting.

As the festival returns for its second year, it continues to highlight the growing popularity of food truck culture while supporting local businesses and giving residents a flavorful way to welcome the warmer months.