Fort Findlay Playhouse Presents ‘The Red Velvet Cake War’

The Fort Findlay Playhouse is bringing another exciting and fun show to the Findlay community, the Playhouse presents The Red Velvet Cake War.

The Verdeen family gathers during the middle of Texas tornado season in July on the hottest day of the year. When things all start to spin hilariously out of control after a neighbor’s pet devours everything edible, a declaration of love from a one-eyed suitor, and a jaw dropping high stakes wager is made on who can bake the best red velvet cake.

This hilarious comedy about a family reunion that could not have been hosted at the worst time is a fun way to check out a community show and support community theatre.

The show will run from Thursday August 15th through Sunday August 25th. Tickets are available now on the Fort Findlay Playhouse website. You can purchase tickets here for any of the dates available.

For more information about this play or to check out more shows from the Fort Findlay Playhouse you can visit their website here at or contact them at 567-525-3636.