Ghost Town Findlay to Host Two-Day Craft Show on County Road 40

Ghost Town Findlay will welcome visitors for a weekend of handmade goods, food, and family-friendly shopping during the Ghost Town Craft Show at Ghost Town Findlay, 10630 County Road 40.

The event will be held Saturday, May 9, from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, May 10, from 12 to 5 pm, offering a full Mother’s Day weekend of local artistry and small business showcases.

Ghost Town Craft Show is hosted by Mandy’s Custom Creations and features one of the area’s largest craft show lineups, with more than 85 vendors showcasing handmade goods, seasonal décor, art and specialty creations.

Beyond shopping, guests can experience a full day of entertainment throughout the 1880s-style western replica town.

Attractions include horse and carriage rides for $7 per person (cash only), a western saloon and live demonstrations from Millstream Carvers and Warriors Way Blacksmiths. Visitors can also try sluice panning for gold or enjoy food vendors offering a variety of fair-style favorites.

Families will find a dedicated Kids Korral featuring a bounce house, giant yard games, a ball pit and more, making the event a destination for all ages.

Admission is $5 per person, while children 12 and under are free. Free parking and a Ghost Town Express shuttle will be available for added convenience.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/888020164225801.