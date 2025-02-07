Greater Findlay Restaurant Week Set for February 17-23

Food lovers in Findlay will have a reason to celebrate this February as Greater Findlay Restaurant Week returns from February 17-23. The week-long event encourages diners to explore local restaurants, offering specially curated three-course meals at set prices ranging from $15 to $45 per person.

Diners can participate by visiting any of the 17 participating restaurants during dinner hours and requesting the Restaurant Week menu. Each meal includes one selection per course, with drinks, tax and gratuity not included. No tickets are required, though reservations are recommended at many locations.

The participating restaurants and price points include:

$15 per person : Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill, The Bourbon Affair, Call of the Canyon, Circle of Friends Restaurant, Jac & Do’s of Arlington, Taco Fiesta Hinojosa and Wildcat Café.

$25 per person : Beckett's Burger Bar, The Fern Café, Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, Gillig Winery, Logan's Irish Pub and Smokin' Buckeye BBQ.

$35 per person : Alexandria's, Findlay Brewing Company, Kira's Flipside Grill and Mancy's Steakhouse at Hancock Hotel.

$45 per person: The Bistro.

To enhance the experience, diners are encouraged to share their meals on social media using #419Eats.

For more details, call Visit Findlay at 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com.