Halloween Events in Findlay 2023

ONGOING

Halloween Express

A non-scary Halloween train ride for the whole family to see the Halloween decorations at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation Society after dark.$3 adults, $2 for kids 12 and under. Friday and Saturday evening, 6:30-9pm, through 10/28.

WED, Oct. 25

Kids Halloween Party at Buffalo Wild Wings

Bring the kids for a Halloween party from 5-9 PM. There will be Halloween goody bags, cookie decorating, face painting, costume contest, Halloween music and a movie and special guest appearances by Wonder Woman and Captain America! While supplies last.

SAT, Oct. 28

Haunted Woods & Trunk or Treat

You’re invited to the Haunted Woods at Camp Berry. There will be a Hay Wagon ride tour around camp. $10 admission to the Haunted Woods. There will be trunk or treat in the parking lot. 5:15pm to 11pm.

Trunk or Treat at Findlay Bible Methodist Church

Bring your kids for an evening of safe and family-friendly festivities. Decorated car trunks filled with treats await you. 6pm.

Trunk or Treat at AmVets Post 21

Trunk contest, costume contest, hot dogs and more. No age limit. 7-9pm.

Ghost Roast at Oakwoods Nature Preserve



Bring the family out for a Ghost Roast by the campfire. This will be an evening of fun sharing your favorite ghost story while roasting marshmallows to make s’mores. There will be a ghostly prize for the best story of the evening. 7-9pm.

TUE, Oct. 31

Halloween Party at Gillig Winery



Turn off the porch lights and head to Gillig Winery for an adult Halloween celebration with a costume contest, $1 shots, trivia and more. 5pm to 9pm.

