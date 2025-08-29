Hancock County Fair 2025: A Timeless Tradition Returns

The Hancock County Fair—proudly billed as “more than just a fair—it’s a tradition”—is set to dazzle attendees once again from August 26 through September 1. Located at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay, Ohio, the event promises a rich tapestry of attractions: livestock competitions, thrilling rides, games, entertainment, and delicious fair food.

This year’s fair boasts a dynamic line-up, including performances by country artists and engaging midway spectacles. Notably, a country concert is scheduled for August 30, held right on the fairgrounds.

The Junior Fair opens with online entries for 4-H and FFA participants, with Open Class entries closing by July 25 and running again from August 5–15.

Throughout the week, fairgoers can look forward to livestock shows, youth exhibitions, hands-on educational experiences, and community favorites like the rodeo, foam zones, and science demos.

For families, it’s a week of wholesome fun and community spirit; for youth, a stage to showcase dedication and hard work; and for all, a reminder that the Hancock County Fair remains an enduring, cherished tradition in Ohio.