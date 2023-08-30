Hancock County Fair Brings Tradition Back to Findlay

Hancock County Fair is coming back to Findlay this weekend.

Whether you want to eat some fair fries, see a baby bunny, ride the Ferris wheel or watch donkeys race, this fair has something for you.

The fair is located at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay, 1017 E. Sandusky St., from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. Adults can purchase tickets for $10, youth ages 10 to 17 can get tickets for $5 and children 9 and under are free when accompanied with an adult.

Season passes are also available for purchase for $30 for adults, and $15 for youth.

Rides will open at 1 pm every day, and close from 5 pm to 6 pm for safety checks. Ride wristbands can be purchased for $20 on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, and for $25 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rides will be free from 12 pm to 1 pm on Monday, Sept. 4.

Since 1852, Hancock County Fair has been bringing fun, food, and tradition to the county.

Events like the Barrel Battle, a 27-year-long fair tradition, which will take place at 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 1, at the North Grandstand, are part of what makes the Hancock Fair so special to the community.

Other events include the Demolition Derby, Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 pm in the South Grandstand, and the Biggest Little Pull in Northwest Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 pm in the South Grandstand.

For a full list of events, information on ticket prices and tickets for grandstand events, visit https://hancockfairgrounds.org/.