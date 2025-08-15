Hancock Historical Museum Hosts Outdoor Screening of The Goonies

The Hancock Historical Museum will light up the night on Saturday, Aug. 16, with the Bill & Gail Miller Annual Outdoor Movie Night, featuring the beloved 1985 adventure film The Goonies (PG). This free, family-friendly screening will take place in the museum’s parking lot at 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, beginning with festivities at 7 pm.

Guests can enjoy pirate-themed crafts and games for kids, a treasure hunt with prizes from the Jolly Dipper, and a costume contest for the best-dressed Goonie or pirate. John King from Bowling Green State University’s Popular Culture Department will give a short talk before the film, highlighting The Goonies’ place in pop culture history and showcasing rare items from the BGSU Pop Culture Library.

Ian’s Doughnuts will be on site, and the museum will offer free popcorn, with donations welcomed to support future programs. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and their favorite beverages for a comfortable viewing experience.

The movie will start at 8:30 pm, or at dusk. The parking lot will be closed to vehicles, with parking available along Sandusky Street or in nearby public lots. In case of rain, activities will move indoors.

Upcoming Classic Movie Night screenings include Bride of Frankenstein (Oct. 24), Dark Passage (Nov. 21), and It’s A Wonderful Life (Dec. 19). Details are available at www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or by calling 419-423-4433.