Hancock Historical Museum’s Classic Movie Night Concludes with White Christmas

The Hancock Historical Museum in Findlay, Ohio, is set to close out its beloved 2023 Classic Movie Night series with a screening of the holiday classic White Christmas (1954) on December 20 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This event, like all in the series, is free to the public, offering a cozy blend of history, cinema, and community.

The series, which celebrates films from Hollywood’s golden age and beyond, has drawn movie buffs and history enthusiasts alike. Each screening includes historical context presented before the film and a lively discussion afterward, providing deeper appreciation for these cinematic gems.

The final feature, White Christmas, starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, promises to end the year on a high note. The heartwarming musical follows two World War II veterans turned entertainers who team up with a pair of singing sisters to save a failing Vermont inn. Featuring unforgettable songs by Irving Berlin, including the iconic title track, it’s the perfect festive choice to wrap up the season.

Throughout the year, the museum has showcased a range of classics, including Casablanca (1942), Laura (1944), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942), and Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951). A special outdoor summer screening of Jurassic Park (1993) added a modern twist to the lineup.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages while enjoying complimentary popcorn and refreshments. Whether you’re a film aficionado or simply seeking a nostalgic holiday outing, this final event promises a charming evening.

For more information, contact the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.