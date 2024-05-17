Hancock Park District Hosts Recycled Container Garden Workshop

This Sunday the Hancock Park District is hosting a recycled container garden workshop at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. The program is split into two age groups: Ages 13-17 will be from 10 am to noon and ages 9-12 will be from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The program is free and there is no registration required to participate. The group will meet at the Discovery Center Porch at 1400 Oakwoods Lane during the designated times. All the materials needed will be provided including the recycled containers.

During this workshop participants will use recycled containers to create small gardens. There will be supplies to create different types of gardens like herb gardens or fairy gardens. The leaders of the workshop will explain what types of plants are easy to grow in small containers and how to properly care for them in the containers.

For more information visit the Hancock Park District’s website at hancockparks.com.