Hayes Presidential Library and Museum Holding President’s Day Activities

The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will be celebrating President’s Day on Mon. Feb. 19. The museum and library will be open from 9 am to 5 pm with free admissions for all in the day long celebration.

Visitors on this day will be able to sign up for a guided tour of the first floor of the Hayes Home and will be able to tour the rest of the museum on their own. The Hayes Home tours will be on a first-come first-serve basis with no reservations able to be made for the tour.

The first tour of the Hayes Home is at 9:15 am and the final tour for the day starts at 4:30 pm. Those who wish to attend this tour must check in at the museum’s front desk for tickets and tour times.

__________________________________________________

__________________________________________________

There will also be other activities such as including scavenger hunts, a campaign lantern craft, presidential photo station, artifact display, presidential trivia and story time. Check out the full schedule of the activities for the day:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The museum is open for self-guided tours

9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Tours of the Hayes Home first floor

10:15 a.m. – Artifact display near the carriage on the museum main level

11 a.m. – Presidential trivia in the history lab in the lower level

11:30 a.m. – Story time

1 p.m. – Presidential trivia in the history lab in the lower level

1:30 p.m. – Story time

2:15 p.m. – Artifact display near the carriage on the museum main level

3 p.m. – Presidential trivia in the history lab in the lower level

The Hayes research library will be closed for the duration of the day.

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection.

For more information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.