Hilton Garden Inn Hosts Bridal Open House

Planning a wedding can be stressful, with numerous decisions including the cake, the decor, the music, the pictures and so many more meticulous details that go into planning your big day.

Whether you are walking down the aisle soon or just dreaming of wedding bells, find inspiration at the Hilton Garden Inn Findlay’s Bridal Open House.

The open house will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 pm.

______________________________________________

______________________________________________

“Our hotel’s wedding experts and local wedding vendors will be available to help you plan your special day,” a spokesperson with Hilton Garden Inn Findlay said.

Explore their ballroom venue while you discuss wedding details with their event coordinators.

Several vendors will be there to showcase their services.

Each vendor will represent a different wedding service.

Vendors include desserts from Ideal Bakery, DJs from Decorative Sound, decor from Your Perfect Day, pictures from Ashley Houck Photography, customized stationery from Kindly Delivered Stationary, hair and makeup from Journey Salon and Spa, as well as interactive elements like M&T Photo Booth and transportation from J&J Limo.

The free event is open to the public. Enter through the main entrance or the event room doors. No reservations are required.

“We will also have raffle prizes raffled,” Samantha Sprablin of Hilton Garden Inn Findlay said.

The Hilton Garden Inn Findlay’s event staff is highly experienced in planning and executing a magical evening for newlyweds. Find photos of their events on the Hilton Garden Inn Findlay Facebook page.

For more information on Hilton Garden Inn Findlay’s Bridal Open House, visit https://visitfindlay.com/event/hilton-garden-inns-bridal-open-house/.