Imagination Station is taking over Findlay-Hancock County Public Library this weekend.

In preparation for the Total Solar Eclipse in April, the library thought bringing Imagination Station would educate children on space and excite them for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Join Imagination Station at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Saturday, Mar. 16 from 10 am to 3 pm for the Imagination Station Science Festival.

“It will be great to get them in here,” Joel Mantey, assistant library director told The Courier. “The science festival will have 12 activity stations, downstairs and upstairs.”

According to The Courier, these stations “include soil observations, classifying rocks, eclipse exploration, bear’s shadow, investigating clouds, objects in motion, land cover, star formation, space bingo, phases of the Moon, spacecraft design and film canister rockets.”

The STARLAB, Imagination Station’s inflatable planetarium will also be available to explore. Participants will get a chance to view the stars, solar system, sun earth and lunar patterns in an exciting way inside. Find the STARLAB inside the adult services area.

“Students will have an out-of-this-world experiences as they explore the solar system and beyond. They will discover how stars are born, learn facts about the objects in our solar system, model the moon’s phases and explore how objects orbit each other. Get ready to have a BLAST!,” the library wrote on the website.

For more information on the Imagination Station Science Festival at Findlay-Hancock Public Library, visit findlaylibrary.evanced.info/eventsignup.asp?ID=17494.