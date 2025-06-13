Inaugural Flag City Community VetFest to Honor Veterans with Music, Food and Community Spirit

The first-ever Flag City Community VetFest will take place Saturday, June 14, on Broadway Street in downtown Findlay, marking a day of celebration, remembrance and community support.

Organized by the Hancock County Veterans Service Office and presented by Rate, the event coincides with Flag Day and the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. The festival aims to honor local veterans, showcase veteran-owned businesses and recognize veteran-friendly employers throughout Hancock County.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. and run through 11 p.m., closing with a flag-lowering ceremony. Live music kicks off at 4 p.m. with performances by Truck Stop Manners, 100 Proof, and First to Eleven. Guests can enjoy food from local food trucks, beverages, souvenirs and a community-centered atmosphere.

Proceeds from VetFest will support Wreaths Across America, veteran housing projects and local food pantries. New, packaged toy donations will also be collected on-site.