Jones Mansion Holding Mad Hatter Tipsy Tea Event

The Jones Mansion is hosting an Alice in Wonderland‘s Mad Hatter themed tea experience on April 13 starting at 3 pm and going on for two hours for an end time of 5 pm. Customers are free to go to the event dressed as their favorite Alice in Wonderland character.

At the event you will be able to enjoy three teas, together with a full afternoon tea menu Alice’s Cherry Buttermilk Scones with Lemon Curd and Clotted Cream, The Mad Hatter’s Chickpea Salad tea sandwich, cucumber bites, turkey & pepperjack roll-up, personal charcuterie cup, Cheshire Cat’s Tipsy Pudding, Iced Shortbread Cookie, Earl Grey Tea Cake with Dark Chocolate and Orange Zest.

The event also offers a fourth tea with some alcoholic ingredients to serve as the event’s temptation drink me tea. The price for the tea is $35 per person with limited seating available meaning that participation is on a first come first served basis.

The Jones Mansion is a living history events venue housed in Findlay’s only and oldest 9,000 square foot Mansion. Providing intimate, lavish spaces for private and corporate events as well as historic local tours, dinners and entertainment.

For more information on the event and the Jones Mansion itself you can find out on the Mansion’s Facebook page.