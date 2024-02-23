Last Chance to Take Advantage of Restaurant Week

Findlay restaurant week is coming to a close on Feb. 25. The week is dedicated to getting people to try out something new or support your favorites restaurants during dinner hours.
Participating restaurants will be offering three course meals at a set price throughout the week. Price points are $15, $25, $35 and $45 per diner and vary per restaurant.
The list of the restaurants at each price point are.
$15 per Diner
Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill
Campus Pollyeyes
Circle of Friends International Restaurant
Heavenly Pizza
Jac & Do’s of Arlington
Swan House Tea Room
Wildcat Café
$25 per Diner
Alexandria’s
The Bourbon Affair
Dark Horse Restaurant
Fern Café
Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn
Gillig Winery
Kira’s Flipside Grill
Logan’s Irish Pub
Oler’s Bar & Grill
Vivir Modern Mexican
$35 per Diner
Findlay Brewing Company
Greenhorn
Mancy’s Steakhouse at The Hancock Hotel
$45 per Diner
When you arrive and are seated at a participating restaurant ask for the Restaurant Week menu. When ordering tell them you’ll be ordering from the Restaurant Week menu and select 1 item per course and make sure to enjoy your meal.
One note is that the restaurant week deals will only cover for the items on the event specific menu and not cover things like drinks, tax and gratuity. The Bourbon Affair is an exception to this as they do offer appetizers and drinks for before or after dinner.
Many locations are suggested that you make a reservation before you go in as this does not work off a registration or ticket basis.
For more information call 419-422-3315.