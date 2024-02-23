Last Chance to Take Advantage of Restaurant Week

Findlay restaurant week is coming to a close on Feb. 25. The week is dedicated to getting people to try out something new or support your favorites restaurants during dinner hours.

Participating restaurants will be offering three course meals at a set price throughout the week. Price points are $15, $25, $35 and $45 per diner and vary per restaurant.

The list of the restaurants at each price point are.

$15 per Diner

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill

Campus Pollyeyes

Circle of Friends International Restaurant

Heavenly Pizza

Jac & Do’s of Arlington

Swan House Tea Room

Wildcat Café

$25 per Diner

Alexandria’s

The Bourbon Affair

Dark Horse Restaurant

Fern Café

Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn

Gillig Winery

Kira’s Flipside Grill

Logan’s Irish Pub

Oler’s Bar & Grill

Vivir Modern Mexican

$35 per Diner

Findlay Brewing Company

Greenhorn

Mancy’s Steakhouse at The Hancock Hotel

$45 per Diner

The Bistro

When you arrive and are seated at a participating restaurant ask for the Restaurant Week menu. When ordering tell them you’ll be ordering from the Restaurant Week menu and select 1 item per course and make sure to enjoy your meal.

One note is that the restaurant week deals will only cover for the items on the event specific menu and not cover things like drinks, tax and gratuity. The Bourbon Affair is an exception to this as they do offer appetizers and drinks for before or after dinner.

Many locations are suggested that you make a reservation before you go in as this does not work off a registration or ticket basis.

For more information call 419-422-3315.